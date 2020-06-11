Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 4 – everything you need to know

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 4 was supposed to begin on June 3, however, publisher Activision briefly delayed the content update due to the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests in America and across the world.

The wait is now over, though, as developer Infinity Ward has confirmed Season 4 has kicked off.

When does Call of Duty Season 4 start?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 4 is now underway on PS4, Xbox One and PC. You'll be prompted to update the game once you boot it up before you can access the new content. You might be waiting a while to play it, however, as the update weighs in at 45GB on PC, 32GB on PS4, and 44GB on Xbox One. Best make some room on your hard drive, then.

What does Call of Duty Season 4 include?

New operators

Season 4 sees three new operators join the fray. Captain Price, Gaz and Roze will all be playable, with the latter two arriving later in the season. There are four new weapons to get to grips with, too: the CR-56 AMAX, Fennec, Rytec AMR and Kali Sticks.

New maps

During launch week, three new maps will be added: Scrapyard (first seen in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2), Trench and Barakett Promenade. Scrapyard is for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's Deathmatch mode, while Trench and Barakett Promenade will feature in Gunfight and Ground War respectively. A final multiplayer map will arrive later in the season called Cheshire Park.

(Image credit: Activision)

New multiplayer modes

Three new multiplayer modes are coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare in Season 4. All or Nothing is a free-for-all mode where players are only armed with a pistol and throwing knife. One in the Chamber sees players start off with one bullet, but it only takes one shot to kill an enemy. If you're successful you can earn additional bullets, but you only get three lives before it's all over. Finally, the last mode is Team Defender, where a single player must hold the flag while their teammates do their best to defend them.

Season 4 is making some changes to Call of Duty: Warzone. First up is in-match updates, which can occur in any given moment during the game without warning. These mid-game mini-events include Jailbreak, Fire Sale and Supply Chopper, but they may not always occur.

When Jailbreak occurs, all players that have been eliminated will be released back into the match. That means if you're waiting in the gulag, or previously lost your one-on-one, you'll be brought back into the game. Players will get a one minute warning before all-out chaos ultimately ensures.

Fire Sale provides a temporary discount on most of the items at a Buy Station with up to 80% off – you can even get items for free. If you see a Fire Sale, then, make sure you rush to the nearest Buy Station to stock up on UAVs and other perks. But just a note: loadout drops will not be discounted, in case you were wondering.

(Image credit: Activision)

Supply Chopper adds a heavily-armored, non-lethal chopper to the mix, which players will have to shoot down. If you destroy it, the Supply Chopper will drop high quality items for players to scavenge. This includes three UAVs, two armor boxes and munition boxes, a gas mask, a grenade launcher and tons of cash.

That's not all for Warzone, though, as the popular battle royale mode is also getting three limited time modes: Juggernaut Royale, Realism and Warzone Rumble.

Juggernaut Royale adds the multiplayer killstreak into the game. Three airdropped care packages hold the Juggernaut suit, which will give you increased health, a mini-gun, and a banging music track to accompany your rampage. You'll still be able to ride in vehicles and climb ladders but you'll take zero fall damage and perform a superhero-style ground pound which damages anyone close by. If a Juggernaut player is defeated, a new care package will be marked on the Tac-Map and deployed.

Meanwhile, Realism features a minimal HUD and increased headshot damage, and Warzone Rumble sees two teams of 50 players collide in a massive deathmatch.

How much is the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 4 battle pass?

The battle pass for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 4 should cost $9.99 or 1,000 COD Points. The pass tends to offer 100 tiers for players to work through, and it’s filled with new operators, customizations and timed XP boosts to unlock. You can also earn COD Points from the battle pass itself, which means you can essentially re-earn the money you paid for the pass.

Want to get a head start? There’s usually a battle pass bundle for $19.99 or 2,400 COD Points which lets you skip 20 tiers and unlock some unique skins and items in the process. Honestly, though, it’s easy to make your way through the tiers without much trouble, particularly if you’re a half-decent player.