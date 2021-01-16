Wondering when WandaVision episode 3 is released on Disney Plus? The first canonical Disney Plus TV show set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe began with two episodes on Friday, but next week it's just one episode – WandaVision episode 3 will be released on Friday, January 22, 2021. If you're looking to unpick the mysteries of this superhero show disguised very convincingly as a sitcom, that's when you'll want to check in to continue the story.

Like fellow Disney Plus original The Mandalorian, new episodes of WandaVision will roll out at midnight PT / 3AM ET / 8AM GMT every Friday. That means you might have to stay up late if you want to watch it as soon as it drops, depending on where you live – but since the episodes are only around 30 minutes long, that shouldn't be too hard. WandaVision will be nine episodes long in total, so we've got a lot of story to go.

WandaVision brings Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) back together for an unusual sitcom-styled MCU spin-off, set after Avengers: Endgame. If you want to see what we thought of it, check out our spoiler-free WandaVision review of the first three episodes. You can also read our spoiler-filled WandaVision episode 1 recap if you want deeper analysis, with episode 2 of WandaVision covered too.

Below, we'll explain when WandaVision launches its next episode on Disney Plus, including a full release schedules of episodes to come.

When is WandaVision episode 3 released on Disney Plus?

WandaVision episode 3 will be released on January 22, streaming on Disney Plus from midnight PT / 3AM ET / 8AM GMT.

WandaVision release schedule

Want a full list of WandaVision episode release dates? See the below for a complete list, which we don't expect to change in the coming weeks.