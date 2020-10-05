When is the next episode of The Boys season 2 on Amazon Prime Video?

What we know about The Boys season 3.

When is the next episode of The Boys season 2? The Boys season 2, episode 8 is released this Friday, and it's the final episode of the season. Those who watched the ending of last week's episode are probably left thinking 'well, what the hell happens next?'. Hopefully this week's finale will give you a little bit of closure. Don't miss our The Boys season 2 episode 7 recap for analysis of what happened in the latest episode.

The Boys has already been renewed for season 3, so whatever happens in episode 8, you're guaranteed to see more episodes around a year or so from now. We don't know much about what that will entail yet, but The Boys' showrunner Eric Kripke (who also created the show Supernatural) will reunite with his former star Jensen Ackles next year, who is confirmed to play Soldier Boy in the next set of episodes.

Here's when The Boys season 2 episode 8 is released this week.

When is The Boys season 2 episode 8 released on Amazon Prime Video?

The Boys season 2 episode 7 was released on Friday, October 2. The Boys season 2, episode 8 will be available on Friday, October 9. We're not certain about the exact time, but by midnight PT/8AM BST/5pm AEST, we'd expect it to be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video where you are.

The Boys season 2 release schedule

While the first three episodes of The Boys rolled out in one go, the producers chose to release episodes weekly thereafter. Here's the schedule of new episodes of The Boys:

The Boys season 2, episode 4 : September 11, 2020

: September 11, 2020 The Boys season 2, episode 5 : September 18, 2020

: September 18, 2020 The Boys season 2, episode 6 : September 25, 2020

: September 25, 2020 The Boys season 2, episode 7 : October 2, 2020

: October 2, 2020 The Boys season 2, episode 8: October 9, 2020

Why is The Boys season 2 releasing weekly this time?

This was a decision by the people making the show, according to a Collider interview with creator Eric Kripke, to avoid the 'sugar rush' element of binge watching. It's why most episodes this season will end on a cliffhanger.

"People burn through it in a week or two," Kripke says (via GamesRadar). "There’s an intense amount of activity and then it sort of fades…. There’s so many great moments in season 2, we want to give it time to marinate so people can reflect on it and talk about it before they move on to the next thing and be in the conversation a little longer. I think a little anticipation for the fans is healthy."

So, that's why you had to wait seven days between episodes this time.