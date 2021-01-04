WhatsApp rings in the new year with record-breaking calls

Regardless of whether you're an Android or Apple user in South Africa, WhatsApp is arguably the preferred method of communication for most.

Facebook published stats of how its platforms were consumed over New Years Eve and found that on December 31 2020, WhatsApp smashed the record for the most number of calls made in a single day.

The platforms include Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram.

Facebook explained that historically this evening is a busy time traffic-wise for its platforms but that the 2020-2021 New Years went above and beyond these expectations.

Here are some of the stats:

WhatsApp

More than 1.4 billion voice and video calls were made on New Year’s Eve 2020 globally, the most ever calls in a single day on WhatsApp.



WhatsApp calling increased over 50% compared to the same day last year.

Instagram Live and Facebook Live