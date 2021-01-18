WhatsApp delays update

It's safe to say WhatsApp policy update has brought about a whirlwind of confusion. The updated privacy policy would require users to share their data with its parent company, Facebook.

In a blog post, WhatsApp said that misinformation has been causing a lot of concern and that the platform wants to 'help everyone understand our principles and the facts.'

WhatsApp has always run end-to-end encryption, meaning neither WhatsApp nor Facebook can see private messages. 'It’s why we don’t keep logs of who everyone’s messaging or calling. We also can’t see your shared location and we don’t share your contacts with Facebook,' said WhatsApp in the blog post.

With these updates, none of that is changing. Instead, the update includes new options people will have to message a business on WhatsApp, and provides further transparency about how data is collected and used.

WhatsApp acknowledged the fact that not everyone shops with a business through the platform but are anticipating this to change in the future. Hence they believe it is important for people to know about these services.

Again the platform stressed that the update does not expand their ability to share data with Facebook.

Following this, WhatsApp said it is pushing the date back on which people will be requested to review and accept the new terms.

'No one will have their account suspended or deleted on February 8. We're also going to do a lot more to clear up the misinformation around how privacy and security works on WhatsApp,' the statement said.

WhatsApp said that it would gradually review the policy at their own speed before new business options would be made available on May 15.