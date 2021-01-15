What to watch this weekend January: Netflix, Showmax and Amazon Prime Video

It's a new year and that means new content. 2020 was a struggle in many ways and the halt on fresh content was a bit of a bummer. 2021 is looking to be a great improvement as shows that were halted because of the pandemic go back into production.

If you're looking for something to watch over the weekend in January, these are our recommendations.

Netflix

Bridgerton

If you haven't binged Bridgerton and you love a good soapy series there is no better time than the present. This Netflix phenomenon is based off a series of romance novels set in the Regency era and has captivated viewers around the world.

A cross between Downton Abbey and Gossip Girl, the series is a delight to the senses.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Originally a stage play this film is a triumph for a number of reasons. Viola Davis stars Ma Rainey, the real-life "Mother of the Blues" and Chadwick Boseman is spectacular in his last role before his death, making his passing even more tragic.

The film follows Ma Rainey and her band on one hot day in the recording studio in the 1920s. The heat brings up conflicts as tempers flare, but also incredible music is made.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood

This one may be a strange suggestion for South Africans as South Africans were never exposed to Fred Rogers, more commonly known as Mister Rogers, who hosted the children's television show , Mister Roger's Neighbourhood , in the 1970s.

The film follows the biographical story of Lloyd Vogel, a journalist struggling with personal issues, who is assigned to interview Rogers for Esquire. It follows his encounter and how the experience changed Vogel's life.

Showmax

Room 104

This anthology series follows characters as they pass through Room 104 of a chain motel. Each episode is completely separated from the next, with new characters introduced in different eras.

A little creepy, a little thrilling, this is likely to become a cult-classic.

Moffie

This local film is a revelation. Following the experience of a young South African man drafted into the army who is dealing with his sexuality, the dehumanisation of the soldiers and the staunch conservative chokehold of the conservative Afrikaans community.

An incredible look into a dark part of South Africa's history, with a fantastic local cast. This one is not to be missed.

Fiela se Kind

Another Afrikaans film, so you can brush up while being entertained. Fiela se Kind follows a coloured mother in the Karoo who takes in a lost white child and raises him as her own.

The story turns tragic as the boy is removed and "returned" to a woodcutter family in Knysna who is supposed to be his real family.

Amazon Prime

The Report

A thriller even more harrowing as its based on real events. Adam Driver stars as a naive Senate staffer who investigates the CIA's post-9/11 interrogation programme.

It's a very intense look into a major failure of the US intelligence services which was led by arrogance and a need to find answers.

Good Omens

An angel and a demon are assigned to Earth and are rather reluctant to let it go when the end of days arrives. The Four Horsemen are preparing to ride but the Antichrist has been misplaced.

This is a really strange but wonderful series that brings together the talents of David Tennant and Michael Sheen.

The Godfather

It's time to get on this classic if you haven't. Amazon Prime Video has the entire crime family trilogy and there is a reason it's a masterpiece.

Considered one of the best films in American drama, Marlon Brando stars as the don of the Corleone family, one of the major five mob families that stand on the brink of war.