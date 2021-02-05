What to watch February: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Showmax

A new month means new shows to watch and the weekend is all about getting comfortable on the couch and watching movies and series.

South Africans have access to a whole lot of streaming sites, from Netflix to Amazon Prime. If you're only subscribed to one or all the services, there is something new and exciting waiting for you to get stuck into.

Here are our picks for the weekend.

Netflix

Parks and Recreation

An old favourite has arrived on Netflix. This lovable series follows Lesley Knope as she strives to do her best in the Parks Department in Pawnee, Indiana. This "reality TV"-esque show has all the deadpans to camera and silliness you expect from the likes of Amy Poehler

Rocketman

This biopic about the life of Elton John is a marvel. Filled with all the glitz and glamour expected from this brilliant singer, it also tackles serious issues of love, depression and drugs. Taron Egerton plays the role to perfection, becoming the legend himself.

The Dig

Based on a true story, follow along on this incredible discovery in the UK ahead of the Second World War. Ralph Fiennes plays a self-taught archaeologist who is tasked with digging up burial mounds on a rich widow's property. What he finds beneath becomes a national sensation.

Amazon Prime Video

Truth Seekers

If you're looking for sci-fi here it is. Paranormal investigators are on a mission to film ghost sightings and document the uptick in supernatural experiences. The more they look, the more they find.

Guava Island

This tropical thriller stars Rihanna and Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino, living it up on an island. Glover's character wants to throw a music festival for everyone to enjoy. Directed by Hiro Murai, it features original music from Glover and even a few songs you know from his big solo hits.

Charlie Wilson's War

An oldie but a goodie. This true story about a whiskey-swilling, womanising Senator who focuses on helping Afghan troops against the Soviet invasion which speaks to the long-reaching effects in the region and with the US. Tom Hanks is thrilling outside of his good guy persona, keeping his incredible charm of course.

Showmax

Raised by Wolves

This sci-fi thriller was filmed in Cape Town so, in addition to following the story, you can also try to spot some South African landmarks.

On a virgin planet, a pair of androids raise human children in an attempt to avoid the extinction of humans altogether. Executive produced by Ridley Scott, it's been highly anticipated.

Knives Out

This great murder mystery will have you on the edge of your seat. In addition, it's also a family drama bringing together estranged relatives when their famous crime writer father is found dead.

Daniel Craig entertains in the role of the detective, although hearing him put on an intense Southern drawl is a bit disconcerting.

I May Destroy You

Recently snubbed by the Emmys, I May Destroy You comes from the much-loved Michaela Coel (creator of Chewing Gum on Netflix, also give that a watch) and follows Arabella, a novelist considered the voice of Millennials, as she comes to terms with an assault she barely remembers.