What time is Rick and Morty season 5 episode 5 released this weekend?

What to know what time Rick and Morty season 5 episode 5 releases this weekend? Rick and Morty season 5 airs on Adult Swim on Sunday nights in the US, with episode 5 scheduled to release on July 18, 2021. In the UK, Rick and Morty season 5 episode 5 airs on Monday, 19 July on E4. Australian viewers can also watch it on Netflix on July 19. Scroll down for specific times where you are.

This week's episode is called 'Amortycan Grickffiti', and we know a few things about it. There's an official synopsis for Rick and Morty season 5 episode 5, as per E4 in the UK. "Summer and Morty steal Rick's car to impress a new kid at school. Rick and Jerry have a guys' night from hell." Most of this plot is actually set up by the two-minute cold open for the episode, which has already been released on YouTube – scroll down to watch that. If you like the idea of Jerry enchanting the denizens of hell with his karaoke skills, you should enjoy this episode.

Unlike season 4's mid-year hiatus, it looks like Rick and Morty season 5 is airing all the way through this time, which is good news for impatient fans. This season has proven to be pretty good so far – and strangely gross, at times, even for this show. We're definitely excited about seeing a more Jerry-themed antics episode this week, though, since he hasn't really been at the center of a story in season 5 yet.

Here's when you can watch Rick and Morty season 5 episode 5 this weekend.

What time is Rick and Morty season 5 episode 5 airing on Adult Swim?

Rick and Morty season 5 episode 5, 'Amortycan Grickffiti', is airing on Adult Swim in the US on Sunday, July at 11pm Eastern time (or 10pm Central time/11pm Pacific). If you miss the episode but you've got your cable provider details available, it's possible to log in on the Adult Swim and stream season 5 episodes. Episode 1 is currently available to watch for free.

Rick and Morty season 5 release schedule

Rick and Morty season 5 looks like it's running straight through this year with no break this time. In fact, episode 7 of the series was reportedly released on Amazon Prime Video in Canada by accident in July 2021 – we'd advise steering clear of info on that episode if you want to avoid spoilers. Here's the schedule for season 5:

Rick and Morty season 5 episode 1 ('Mort Dinner Rick Andre') – Sunday, June 20

Rick and Morty season 5 episode 2 ('Mortyplicity') – Sunday, June 27

Rick and Morty season 5 episode 3 ('A Rickconvenient Mort') – Sunday, July 4

Rick and Morty season 5, episode 4 ('Rickdependence Spray') – Sunday, July 11

Rick and Morty season 5, episode 5 ('Amortycan Grickfitti') – Sunday, July 18

Rick and Morty season 5, episode 6: ('Rick & Morty's Thanksploitation Spectacular') – Sunday, July 25

Rick and Morty season 5, episode 7: ('Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion') – Sunday, August 1

The remaining episode titles for season 5 are 'Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort', 'Forgetting Sarick Mortshall', and 'Rickmurai Jack'. Check out this video to see them all:

Rick and Morty season 5 episode 5 trailer: Jerry entertains Hell

Rick and Morty season 5 episode 5's cold open has been released by Adult Swim already. It's pretty promising: Rick and Jerry have to entertain a few residents of Hell, as a result of a botched deal Rick made to provide them with faulty skin hooks. "His lameness is our candy!" is how one of them describes Jerry's whole situation.

Here's the trailer for this episode:

Is Rick and Morty season 5 on HBO Max?

Rick and Morty season 5 can't currently be streamed on HBO Max, only seasons 1-4. You'll have to watch the show on Adult Swim to stay up to date for the time being.

When is Rick and Morty season 5 airing on E4 in the UK?

Rick and Morty season 5 episode 5 will air on the UK channel E4 at 10pm this coming Monday, July 19, with new episodes to follow each Monday. Handily, the episodes are streaming on-demand on All4 afterwards for free – so you don't need to watch it live.

When is Rick and Morty season 5 arriving on Netflix in Australia?

In Australia, episodes of Rick and Morty are fast-tracked from the States to Netflix, though you'll have to wait a few hours for new episodes to appear on the service – that's certainly preferable to Netflix's approach last season, in which episodes would arrive on the service a week behind the rest of the world. Season 5 episode 5 will arrive on Netflix in Australia at around 5pm (AEST) on Monday, July 19, and you can expect new episodes to land on the service around the same time on each Monday after that.

Will Rick and Morty season 5 be released on Netflix UK?

You can't currently watch Rick and Morty season 5 on Netflix in the UK, only seasons 1-4. We're hopeful, though, that it'll be added to the library eventually.