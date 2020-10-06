What the new Netflix tabs mean

Netflix has updated the interface of its site for TV. The new tab "New and Popular", which has been around since April, is now available on TV devices worldwide.

Netflix is always updating the way it tries to sell you on shows and movies you'd like to watch. This is both in your benefit and theirs and it helps catapult their content into pop culture relevance (see Tiger King).

The new tab has subsections which are: Coming soon, Worth the Wait, Top 10 and New on Netflix. Here is what they mean.

Coming Soon

This one is pretty self explanatory. Shows which will soon launch on the platform are included so you know what to expect from the month.

You can press a little bell to send you a reminder when they're available, rather than having to wait to be surprised when you open up the site.

Top 10

Top 10 has been around and is dedicated to the top shows being watched in your country.

These are ranked on a daily basis and actually provide quite fascinating insight into the viewing tastes of South Africans.

Worth the Wait

Worth the Wait is a feature only being rolled out to Smart TV apps at the moment. It gives Netflix viewers a first look at up coming shows which can span from those being released in 15 days time to a year.

The company does plan to expand the Worth the Wait offering for their website later in the year.

New on Netflix

Another fairly obvious one, New on Netflix showcases the latest releases. If you're looking for something fresh, this is where you'll find it.