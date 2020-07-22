What SMBs need to know about the California Consumer Privacy Act

CCPA and GDPR both encourage transparency in businesses and require these companies to report data breaches to consumers with the aim of better protecting these consumers and their personal information. GDPR, which protects users in the European Union, defines personal information as any information that can identify someone directly or indirectly, while on the other hand, the CCPA defines private data more broadly to include any information that identifies, relates, describes, or can be associated with someone directly or indirectly.

Many of GDPR’s provisions focus more on the portability of data across international lines and companies’ abilities to process data. One of the most notable ways that they differ are in their opt-in/out policies where GDPR requires users to opt-in to data collection while CCPA only offers consumers the right to opt-out. Additionally, CCPA requires that sites include a “Do Not Sell My Information” link and modify their privacy policies to include a CCPA disclosure.

With this in mind, the CCPA will arguably be much more effective at protecting consumers’ information from being sold in primary and intermediate user information markets.