Webimax digital marketing solutions

One company that is often placed among the best online marketing service providers is Webimax. In the this article, we evaluate every aspect of this New Jersey-based digital marketing agency to help you decide whether it’s the right option for your needs.

Plans and pricing

Unfortunately, Webimax doesn’t provide a clear overview of its prices on its website. However, this isn’t unusual in the digital marketing industry and is usually a sign of a company that develops custom solutions for every client.

Online reviews suggest that the company’s prices range from $100 to $150 per hour for full digital marketing solutions. Individual project prices appear to range between $10,000 and $1,000,000, which means your needs will obviously have a large impact on the amount you spend.

In saying that, some individual services do have price tags attached. For example, lead generation services start from $500 per month for a marketing budget of up to $3000. Those with larger budgets can expect to pay 10–15% of their budget in fees.

At the end of the day, the best way to figure out how much Webimax’s services are going to cost your business is to reach out and have a chat with the team. Fill in the online free proposal form to begin discussions.

How it works

Webimax provides little readily available information about the way it creates and implements digital marketing solutions. However, you can rest assured that the company uses highly qualified marketing experts to ensure you get the best outcome possible.

On top of this, all Webimax clients will be connected with a single point of contact who will take care of all your ongoing needs. You won’t ever have to sign a long-term contract, which means you can cancel your plan when required, and all of the company’s processes are highly transparent and results oriented.

Features and services

As an industry-leading digital marketing service provider, Webimax naturally offers a great range of features and services. Some of the most noteworthy are listed below.

If you’re looking for an online marketing company to take over your entire digital marketing campaign, this could be perfect. Basically, the Webimax team will work alongside you to develop a comprehensive marketing strategy designed to meet your goals without exceeding your budget.

This could include aspects of various digital marketing streams, including search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click marketing (PPC), and social media marketing (SMM). However, you will be able to discuss your exact requirements when you start discussions with the Webimax team.

A lot of people don’t realize that their website’s overall design can have a large impact on the success of their digital marketing campaigns. Fortunately, Webimax offers a full range of web design services to ensure your site is attractive and fully functional.

We love the scope of Webimax’s public relations services. Basically, the company will help you gain exposure by identifying newsworthy events and then developing stories and other content to be shared with various media outlets. In particular, its huge network of media partners stands out as excellent.

A lot of companies ignore the importance of digital reputation management. Fortunately, Webimax offers full reputation management services as part of its greater digital marketing packages. Generally, this includes identifying and removing negative content (where possible), optimizing unclaimed profiles, and promoting positive content to overshadow any negatives.

Support and customer care

Like most high-end digital marketing agencies, Webimax provides a wide range of education and self-help resources via its resource center. For starters, you will have access to numerous articles, guides, and FAQs detailing various online marketing processes. There are also FAQs and other resources detailing the company’s services, along with a blog and white papers for more information.

On top of this, you can speak directly with the Webimax team via a number of channels. There is an online chat portal that appears to operate during US business hours, a local US phone number, an online contact form, and various support email addresses available.

The competition

Webimax is a great digital marketing agency that focuses on developing a clear, holistic strategy to boost your online visibility. However, there are plenty of alternatives on the market worth considering.

For example, if you just want to run a simple pay-per-click (PPC) or social media marketing (SMM) campaign, platforms like Google Ads and Facebook are powerful, beginner-friendly options.

Or, if you want to use a specialized digital marketing service provider, we highly recommend having a look at WebFX. This industry-leading online marketing company provides versatile yet affordable marketing solutions to clients of all shapes and sizes.

Final verdict

At the end of the day, Webimax offers an impressive range of online marketing services. These include versatile, flexible custom digital marketing plans, along with a wide range of niche services such as online PR and reputation management.

One thing worth noting is that reports suggest Webimax’s prices are quite high, but really, you’re getting what you pay for. The company’s reputation is excellent, and everything we’ve found suggests that it’s a great option for anyone searching for a high-quality, reliable digital marketing service provider.