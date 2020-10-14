We tracked down the largest USB flash drive in the world and got a nasty surprise

Kingston 2TB DataTraveler Ultimate GT - £1123.99 direct

(roughly $1,450/AU$ 2,000)

If you're looking for the largest USB flash drive capacity, don’t mind paying over the odds and demand the absolute smallest volume, the DataTraveler Ultimate GT is the choice for you.View Deal

From UK-based Kingston comes the 2TB DataTraveler Ultimate GT (DTUGT/2TB), the world's largest USB flash drive.

Three years is a very long time in technology and while we know for a fact that the average price of the components needed to make USB flash drives has fallen significantly, the price of this 2TB behemoth has not.

At £1123.99 (around AU$2,000, $1,450), it is horrendously expensive compared to 1TB models such as the Patriot Supersonic Rage Elite, which costs a quarter of the price per TB.

The widespread availability of tiny portable solid state drives that are barely any bigger than the DataTraveler Ultimate make the USB drive look an even worse option.

The 2TB Sabrent Rocket Nano SSD costs $300 at Amazon and measures 105x45x 14mm, excluding the cable. The DataTraveler Ultimate GT is 75x27x21mm, excluding the cable but including the USB connector.

Anyone that buys a 2TB flash drive must have a very particular use case, especially as there are now many faster storage devices that make Kingston’s champion a strange choice indeed.

Still, with a five year warranty and a slider mechanism that protects the USB connector, it will appeal to those who want the very best at any cost, even if it means a far slow transfer rate.

