Watch out Zoom, WhatsApp for desktop could soon support video conferencing

WhatsApp users may be soon be able to use their favorite messaging app for video conferencing as the Facebook-owned company is currently testing a new voice and video calling feature in its Mac desktop client.

The messaging service first introduced voice and video as well as group video chats to its mobile app back in 2018 and now it appears that this same functionality could launch on desktop via an update in the coming weeks.

According to the team over at WABetaInfo, which specializes in discovering upcoming WhatsApp features by digging into the app's source code, some users are currently beta-testing an update to the service's desktop client for macOS that allows them to make end-to-end encrypted VoIP calls and video calls.

Desktop video calls

In order to get started making either audio calls or video calls in WhatsApp, users will need to open the desktop app and navigate to the call buttons which now appear in the header at the top right of the app. If you've been randomly selected to participate in the beta, you'll know by the fact that both the voice and video call buttons have the world beta written on top of them.

The other user you're trying to call will be notified in the desktop version of the app and they'll have the option to accept, decline or ignore the call.

Once a call is in progress, a small window will appear with quick controls to hang up the call, mute the call and to enable or disable video.

We'll likely hear more about this new feature once WhatsApp officially announces it in the coming weeks.

Via iDownloadBlog