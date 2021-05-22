Watch Dogs: Legion will soon hit 60fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Watch Dogs: Legion will get a brand new performance mode as part of its next big patch in June, allowing the game to hit 60fps on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

The news was announced by Ubisoft in an official blog post, in which the publisher also detailed changes to Watch Dogs: Legion’s roadmap and upcoming content drops.

The new performance mode will be introduced as part of Title Update 4.5, which is expected to go live on June 1. Alongside the performance mode, players will see the introduction of cross-generation gameplay, so that players can enjoy the game’s multiplayer with friends within the console same family. That means that players on Xbox Series X/S will be able to play with those on Xbox One, while PS5 players will have the option to play with those on PS4.

Originally scheduled for release at the end of May, Ubisoft explained that it pushed update 4.5 back “to make sure that the different teams working on separate pieces of content have the time they need to create the best game experiences possible.”

Ubisoft also hopes that the extra time will allow its teams to fix some of the bugs found in the previous 4.0 update and perhaps even add some more Quality of Life improvements to the game.

Down the line

DedSec, check out our updated roadmap — containing new QoL updates, changes based on your feedback, new dates... and a surprise!Learn more: https://t.co/g4qG8tgtIh pic.twitter.com/xYABcIiWA2May 21, 2021 See more

Ubisoft’s updated roadmap also details some other additions to the game players can expect further down the line. In July, the 5.0 Title Update will introduce The Bloodline Story DLC as well as bring the characters Aiden and Wrench into the main game.

Then, in August, players will see the introduction of Invasion and Extraction PVP modes. Initially expected earlier, Ubisoft has moved them to the August update in order “to invest more time into solid public & private matchmaking”, explaining that “it’s key for us to provide you with a smooth, enjoyable PvP experience.”