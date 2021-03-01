WandaVision episode 9 is the longest yet, leak says – and a big battle is coming

Expect spoilers for WandaVision episode 8 in the text below.

WandaVision episode 9 will be the longest episode to date, according to a new leak – the same leaker, in fact, who confirmed episode 8 was the show's previous longest chapter at 47 minutes.

WandaVision episode 9 will be 50 minutes long – including credits, of course. Considering episode 1 was only 30 minutes in length, that suggests we've got a packed season finale ahead of us.

Check out the original post below, which has been verified by the Marvel Studios Spoilers subreddit's mods:

There's a little more detail to go on here, too – but it's not terribly surprising stuff if you've been paying attention to the show. "Battle between the Vision/Maximoff household and the big bad will take place", the post reads, which is either based on real information or simply an educated guess about what's left on the table in WandaVision.

Episode 8 – spoilers follow – ended with Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) holding Wanda's children, Tommy and Billy, hostage with her dark magic. We're expecting the last episode to comprise of a three-way battle, with Wanda, Vision and probably Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) on one side, Agatha and her dark magic version of Pietro Maximoff (Evan Peters) on the other, then SWORD and the white version of Vision seen in last week's mid-credits sequence also in the mix.

WandaVision episode 9 releases on March 5, 2021.

Could Doctor Strange turn up in WandaVision episode 9?

Why does WandaVision episode 9 need to be 50 minutes long? Well, on top of featuring a final battle and determining the future of Westview, this is looking like that last time we'll see Wanda Maximoff until she turns up in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Not only are we expecting a big battle in this final episode – but we're also hoping to learn more about why her journey in this show is so crucial to the events of that movie. We know Wanda conjured Westview to life with extremely powerful chaos magic. Could this capture the attention of Doctor Stephen Strange?

Could Marvel be saving the Sorcerer Supreme for this final episode? Of all the possible big cameos on the cards for episode 9, Benedict Cumberbatch feels the most likely to us.