WandaVision episode 8 leak says it could be the longest so far

WandaVision episode 8 will be the longest yet, according to a post on Reddit, clocking in at a substantial 47 minutes. The shortest episode so far, for reference, was episode 1 at 30 minutes, while the longest to date was episode 5 – that ran at 42 minutes.

It's worth noting that WandaVision always comes packed with a payload of credits, inevitable for a show that clearly cost in the tens of millions to make, so not all of these 45 minutes will be made up of story. Still, it suggests a more substantial episode this week, which is somewhat inevitable following WandaVision episode 7's revelations.

Want to know why we think WandaVision episode 8 is going to be so long, with a few spoilers from last week's chapter? Keep reading.

User Plenty_Echidna, who correctly called the running time of last week's episode according to a moderator in the thread, provided the info on Reddit. WandaVision episode 8 will release on Disney Plus this Friday.

Why is WandaVision episode 8 expected to be so long?

For anyone who's seen episode 7, this is probably obvious – last week's ending revealed that the show's villain is Wanda and Vision's neighbor, Agnes, now revealed to be a powerful magic user called Agatha Harkness. At the end of the episode, Agatha lured Wanda into her basement, which was rife with black magic paraphernalia.

She also explained how the vast majority of the bad things that have happened to Wanda in the sitcom reality of Westview are because of her – now we're surely looking at a big conflict to wrap the series up in its final two episode.

Meanwhile, SWORD has a secret plan to deal with Westview, too. And what'll happen to Monica Rambeau, who was confronted by the walking dead version of Quicksilver in WandaVision episode 7's post-credits sequence?

There's a lot to pack in to these final two episodes, then, and we wouldn't be surprised if episode 9 of WandaVision ends up being longer still.