Vodacom offering 6 months of Amazon Prime Video to certain customers

Vodacom has teamed up with Amazon to offer certain customers 6 months of Amazon Prime Video.

This offer is specifically for existing or upgrading contract Vodacom customers. Those on pre-paid and top-up can also enjoy half a year of this streaming service is they spent at least R150 with Vodacom in the last 30 days.

After the first free six months the subscription will be R79,99 which is charged to the Vodacom account. Those who realise it's not for them can cancel before this payment plan comes into effect.

Amazon Prime Video

Prime Video is the offering from Amazon which features a few standard movies and TV shows but is best known for its compelling originals like The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel and The Boys.

This partnership by Vodacom is a smart move, as streaming is looking to be the standard for the future and nicely links in with their mobile streaming push.

Users can watch on up to three devices, including on their phone or tablet through the Prime Video app.

Amazon Prime Gaming

Part of this deal includes access to Prime Gaming. These are free games every month, in-game loot and a free Twitch channel subscription a month.