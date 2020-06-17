Vodacom launches phone for the visually impaired, elderly

Vodacom has launched the Alcatel 2019G phone series which has been specifically designed for those with bad vision, and the elderly.

"Vodacom is committed to building an accessible and inclusive digital society using technology that is relevant to everyone," the company said in a press release.

The phone costs only R649 to buy and comes with a dedicated charging dock, SOS emergency function, torch, lock and unlock key, 16 hours talk time, 2MP rear camera and a wireless FM Radio for users to enjoy without headphones.

"Some of our senior citizens have been consistent in their feedback to us – they prefer a device with a large keypad. In line with our purpose pillar of creating an inclusive digital society, the introduction of the Alcatel 2019 series helps us make sure no one is left behind. As we move into the digital age, we want to make sure all segments of our market migrate into this new digital world," said Karen Smit, Vodacom Principal Specialist for Specific Needs.

The release of this new phone is part of Vodacom's overall aim to remove barriers for those who cannot use the standard hardware.

Other initiatives by the company include text-based channels for the deaf, hearing impaired, speech impaired and Deafblind customers to access emergency services.

The Alcatel 2019G is available with Vodacom to purchase or through contract deals.

Find out more about Vodacom's special needs services here.