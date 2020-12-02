Vodacom confirms iPhone 12 launch date for SA

IPhone, you phone, we all scream for iPhone!

The brand new Apple iPhone 12 will grace our shores very, very soon.

Vodacom have confirmed to MyBoradband that they will be stocking the full lineup of Apple's latest devices from December 18.

Is 2020 actually going to end on a high note?

If you're itching to get your hands on the latest offering from one of the globe's leading tech companies, pre-orders will open one week before they are due to arrive. More information on this still needs to be announced though.

South Africans had already been tempted when Cellucity posted a cryptic Tweet which many thought confirmed this date, but with Vodacom making it extra clear, it seems it is really happening.

True to the mystery that shrouds Apple devices, there is no local pricing available for the devices. Yet.

In case you forgot, the full lineup includes