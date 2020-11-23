Vivo Y1S launched exclusively through MTN

Vivo are releasing their Y1S exclusively on the MTN network. This lower-end device is another great entry onto the smartphone market for South Africans.

Although it launched globally in August, it has taken a while to make it to South Africa, which is not surprising as most tech has a bit of a lag time before arriving on our shores.

Labelled as one of the "most accessible smart phones currently in the SA market," it aims to bring the efficiency of a high-spec phone to a market that is in need to more options that won't break the bank.

Specs

The Y1S features a 4,030mAh battery, that together with vivo's innovative smart power management system ensures a device that is powered up for days – perfect for easy gaming and ongoing video play.

It's run on a MT6765 processor that ensures your tech is responsive and meets your needs.

It has 32GB of internal ROM gives you ample freedom to store more photos, files and applications. Y1s can also expand to up to 256GB with an additional SD card, to enrich your world with more wonders.

It has a 6.22-inch IPS HD+ display with 720 x 1520 pixels resolution. It has a 5MP front-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 13MP rear camera with LED flash and f/2.2 aperture.

Price

The exclusive deal with MTN offers this phone for just R199/month on a 24 month contract.