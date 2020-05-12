V60 ThinQ 5G with 5G connectivity arrives in SA

South Africans will soon be able to purchase the LG V60 ThinQ 5G, giving buyers more choice of 5G enabled phones.

Currently, only the LG V50 ThinQ is on order with Vodacom in the country. All 5G enabled phones need to be imported, however, the V50 will be joined by its dual-screen V series sibling next week.

“We are really proud to be able to partner with Vodacom in bringing our market leading 5G technology to South Africa,” said Deon Prinsloo, Mobile General Manager at LG South Africa.

“And the LG V60 ThinQ 5G with its third generation Dual Screen is the ideal device for consumers who want to experience more through 5G when coverage increases in South Africa.”

6.8-inch primary display 2460×1080

Second display with same size and resolution

2.1-inch notification display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset with 5G

8GB RAM

256GB storage

64MP primary camera, 13MP ultra-wide, time of flight sensor with 10MP front camera

5000mAh battery

In-display fingerprint sensor

Headphone jack

The phone does not come cheap, with a bit of a jump in price from the V50 model. The LG V60 ThinQ 5G will cost R20,999, placing it in the more pricey phone range. Let's not forget it can access the fastest internet in the country.