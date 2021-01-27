Update your iPhone to avoid these bugs being exploited by hackers

Apple has released a very important update with includes fixes for bugs which were leaving iPhone vulnerable to hackers.

The iSO14.4 updated patches over these bugs closing possible paths of entry into phones by those who want to exploit users.

In an update support document released by Apple, they identified two of the bugs in WebKit, the browser engine that powers the Safari browser, and the Kernel, the core of the operating system.

Aside from identifying where the vulnerabilities were, Apple said they will release more details soon.

Apple has encouraged users to update their phone as soon as possible to avoid any attacks.

iOS 14.4 has a few other additions for users beyond safety patches. These include the ability to scan smaller QR codes and Bluetooth device categorisation for headphones and other audio devices.

iPhone 12 users also gain the ability to be notified if the device camera is not genuine of isn't verified after a repair. Apple also says there are keyboard repairs for the iPhone 12 and a fix for the artefacts in the HDR photo shot.