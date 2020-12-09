Unofficial Samsung Galaxy A52 5G renders give us a first look at the phone

While a lot of the Samsung rumors and leaks we're seeing at the moment are focused on the Galaxy S21 phones, the manufacturer will also be launching some very capable mid-rangers during 2021 too – and we've just been given our first look at one of them.

Renders of the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G have been posted online by well-known leaker @OnLeaks, and are based on inside information about what the handset is going to bring with it when it launches in the coming weeks or months.

From a design perspective at least, it doesn't look as though much has changed from the Samsung Galaxy A51 that first saw the light of day in December 2019. The 6.5-inch display with a punch-hole camera is very similar, as is the quad-lens rear camera system.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: @OnLeaks/The Voice) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: @OnLeaks/The Voice) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: @OnLeaks/The Voice) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: @OnLeaks/The Voice)

According to @OnLeaks, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will measure 159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4mm (that's 6.3 x 2.9 x 0.3 inches), making it just a touch bigger than the 5G variant of the Galaxy A51 that showed up in April.

Based on previous leaks, the Galaxy A52 5G is expected to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset inside, and that's seemingly set to be paired with 6GB of RAM and Android 11 on the software side.

As for when we'll see the Samsung Galaxy A52 appear, that's not clear. While it's a year since the original A51 launched, the 5G update to that handset appeared in April, so it may be that Samsung waits until April again.

We first heard the name of this phone all the way back in January, so it's obviously been in the works at Samsung for a while, and it might be one of the most affordable ways to get 5G on your phone in 2021 (or late 2020, depending on when it shows up).

We're expecting the Samsung Galaxy S21 to make its first official appearance on January 14, so the company will want to leave some room either side of the launch for other handsets in its range.

Via XDA Developers