Ulefone’s rugged Armor 9 smartphone has two unique tools for service workers

Ulefone has introduced its new flagship rugged smartphone that can not only handle bumps of life and packs a high-end application processor that runs Android 10, but also supports a FLIR camera and an optional endoscope, two tools useful for service workers, first responders, and travelers.

For many creative and office workers their smartphones have become an indispensable tool as they gained powerful office productivity and image processing capabilities. Meanwhile, service and construction workers as well as first responders use a lot of technology these days, but many of their tools are bulky and usually cannot be substituted with something more compact.

This is where the Ulefone Armor 9 comes into play. The device features a FLIR Lepton thermal imaging sensor assisted with a 5MP RGB camera that can quickly detect heat sources, which is useful in many cases.

Die hard phone

In addition, the Ulefone Armor 9 can be equipped with an endoscope, which has to be purchased separately. The latter is useful for those, who need to check various hard-to-reach and narrow spaces, including pipes, HVACs, engines, air conditioners, and many other.

(Image credit: Ulefone)

The smartphone has a large 6.3-inch display featuring a 2340x1080 resolution, which will probably be handy for those using the handset in the field.

As far as internal hardware is concerned, the Ulefone Armor 9 could be considered a decent high-end smartphone, being powered by Mediatek’s Helio P90 SoC (four high-performance Arm Cortex-A75, four energy-efficient Arm Cortex-A75, Imagination PowerVR GM 9446 GPU, AI accelerator) that is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X memory, and 128GB of NAND flash storage.

(Image credit: Ulefone)

The imaging capabilities of the Ulefone Armor 9 are also pretty decent, as it comes equipped with a 64MP main module from Samsung accompanied by a powerful quad-LED flash. The handset can even make selfies with its 8MP module on the front.

As the name suggests, the Ulefone Armor 9 comes in a ruggedized chassis that is said to be IP69K certified against dust and water. The manufacturer says that the smartphone can survive for 30 minutes underwater (up to 1.5 meters) and is drop tested onto concrete from up to 1.2 meters. In addition, the handset is tough enough to survive hot and humid environments.

(Image credit: Ulefone)

Ulefone’s Armor 9 is available on presale at Banggood store for $449.99 till August 9. Eventually, the Ulefone Armor 9 will be available from other retailers, but at an MSRP of $549.99.

Source: Ulefone (via Gizchina)