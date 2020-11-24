Uber Pass plan arrives in South Africa

Uber has released a new way to interact with its service, Uber Pass.

To incentivise its app use and provide a more stable income model for itself, Uber has rolled out Uber Pass for both its platforms.

This monthly subscription service is going to roll-out in major cities including Port Elizabeth, Johannesburg, Cape Town, East London and Durban.

Those with the Pass will have access to savings on their rides and on Uber Eats orders.

This subscription renews every month and it's likely to expand its savings and offerings over time.

The Uber Pass plan is priced at R99.99 per month.

Current Uber Pass savings

10% off 45 UberX, XL, Connect, and Go rides to a maximum of 45 total rides per month

15% off Uber Black and Van to a maximum of 45 total rides per month

Free delivery and 5% off total basket on Eats orders (including groceries) over R80 or above up to a maximum of 30 deliveries per month, where available

Should you buy an Uber Pass?

It's all about the maths. If you're a person who uses Uber a lot and have a monthly total significantly higher than R100. Then this is a big win.

As you can see, you will pay a subscription and then still pay for your rides and Uber Eats orders, just with some discounts.

So if you're considering moving up to the Pass, take a look at your monthly Uber bills and work out whether this will actually save you money or if it ends up being about the same.