Uber now delivers packages in SA

No more having to awkwardly tell the driver you will not be joining them in the car, but rather this package will. Uber Connect has arrived in South Africa.

In a smart move by Uber, South Africans will now be able to courier packages between each other in cities that have UberEats. Uber recognised the need for personal package deliveries and decided to capitalise on this by combining it with the UberEats service.

It also helps fill the niche between a fully fledged courier and delivering an item across town yourself.

This will help UberEats motorbike drivers pick up more work during quiet food delivery hours.

The service is simple and runs through the main Uber app, however, there are restrictions on what can be sent.

Uber South Africa has specified that the package must be less than 15kg, fit into a motorbike topbox and the value must be less than R1,500.

Items like medication, recreational drugs and illegal or dangerous items are also not allowed.

How it works