Uber is making South Africans prove they're wearing a mask

Uber has assured riders that they are taking every precaution to keep them safe during the pandemic and are going as far as requesting mask selfies before allowing riders to jump into their vehicles.

Uber South Africa announced on October 7, that all riders will be required to prove they are wearing a mask or the driver will flag them for non-compliance.

This new rule is only fair as drivers are required to prove they are wearing a mask before starting trips.

Drivers, even before COVID-19, have often complained about passengers who respond rudely when asked to follow simple road rules like wearing seatbelts, so it's no surprise Uber decided to add this extra layer of accountability.

If your driver flags you as being maskless, you will be required to take a selfie with your mask on before you can order your next ride.

If you or a driver are found to be consistently violating the COVID-19 regulations with Uber, then you'll be banned from the app entirely.

Uber has impressed that this is all about shared accountability. As their app has always been a two-way system, with riders and drivers keeping each other in check.