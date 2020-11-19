Twitter rolls out 'Fleets', it's version of stories

Twitter has just got into the stories game with its own version of shorter, disappearing Tweets called Fleets.

It has already begun the roll-out of this new way of tweeting worldwide and there are mixed reactions to the latest addition to the platform.

Twitter began testing out these 24-hour tweets in Brazil, Italy, India and South Korea and they found it make people more comfortable putting out their ideas and joining the conversations on the platform.

This is understandable as the impermanence of the Fleets means you can't be held accountable to them for very long. Recently, tweets have become a bit of a burden for many as their older tweets have come back to haunt them.

Much like tweets, fleets can be done as text, video or images or a combination of both. Twitter says live broadcasting and stickers will soon be added to their fleets although this function isn't available yet.

Unlike Twitter and much like Instagram, these fleets live at the top of a persons timeline in a row representing their followers so you can press on the fleet to play it while it is still up.

Also like Instagram, you can send a direct message in response to a fleet or react to it. You can also see who has looked at your fleet in a "Seen By" section.

While response to the fleets have been mixed as the global roll-out continues, much like most additions to social media platforms, users are likely to adapt and adopt despite their original protests.