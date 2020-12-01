Top Christmas gifts for Apple fans: the perfect pairings for iPhone, iPad and Mac

Christmas gift guides We're bringing you a tech-focused Christmas gift guide every day up to the big day itself, to help fuel your present buying inspiration.

Not sure what to buy when it comes to the perfect Christmas gifts for your friends and family this year? At TechRadar, we have the know-how to help you finalize your holiday gift list.

Anybody on your list an Apple fan? Then you've come to exactly the right place: here we've rounded up the best Christmas gifts for those who like nothing better than a sleek, sophisticated Cupertino-designed product under their tree.

Apple products aren't necessarily known for their cheapness, which is why we've put together a selection of options that range from affordable stocking fillers such as adapters to dearer offerings like the new Apple Watch 6 and HomePod Mini.

If your loved ones already have an iPad, iPhone, or Mac, we've provided a breakdown of the best cases to ensure their beloved devices last. Then, if the little ones are getting bored of their new toys on Christmas day, we have solutions for that, too. We have something for every kind of Apple fan, so let's get started.

(Image credit: Greenwich England)

iPhone and iPad Cases

iPhones and iPads are expensive bits of tech, so it's always worth protecting them, and cases are a cheap yet very effective gift – is there anything better than giving the gift of a non-smashed screen?

We've rounded up the best cases on offer for a range of iPhones and iPads, from the latest iPhone 12 and Mini models, to older handsets and slates that many still own, so click the link in the box that's relevant to you.

In our iPhone cases round ups you'll find a variety of styles, shapes and price points to suit all needs - whether you're looking for simple, stylish protection, or rugged, all-action security.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple HomePod Mini Smaller smart speaker packed with features Check Amazon Cheaper and smaller than the standard HomePod Rich sound Siri still isn't great

At just $99 (£99 / AUS$149), plenty cheaper than the $349 (£319 / AUS$499) regular Apple HomePod, the Cupertino company is pitching its more compact smart speaker squarely against its big Amazon Echo (2020) rival, and those heavily immersed in the Apple ecosystem will certainly want to pick one (or maybe more) up.

While Siri is still not exactly the best AI companion around, the HomePod Mini more than makes up for that with excellent sound and useful features. Powered with Apple's new S5 chip, the speaker can become a stereo pair with a second mini, and create immersive 360-degree audio, along with various smart home and connectivity features.

Beasts of Balance Competitive, balancing fun for all the family Prime US$32,50 View at Amazon Great family fun iPad/iPhone brings beasts to life Can get repetitive after a while

Beasts of Balance fuses evolution with Jenga skills in a battle of mutational dominance.

Easy to learn, but devilishly difficult to master, this isn't just a game for the kids. You can bring the plastic model animals to life via the accompanying app for iPhone and iPad, which also keeps track of the different beasts you create.

We had great fun going head-to-head to see who could create the most beasts, and it's something that will go down a treat once all the turkey has gone.

Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) A smarter stylus for the new iPad and iPad Pros Prime US$129 View at Amazon Improved new look Wireless charging Not the cheapest accessory

If the person you're present hunting for is lucky enough to already own the new iPad Air 4 (2020), iPad Pro 11 or iPad Pro 12.9, then the most recent Apple Pencil is a great gift.

It's got a squarer design, a magnetic body allowing it to cling to the side of slate, wireless charging and gesture controls, making it more practical and easy to use.

In terms of gesture controls, you're able to simply switch tools by tapping the side of the new Pencil. Plus, you can customize your own gestures, which should come in handy when using non-Apple drawing apps.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter Expand the practicality of your MacBook Prime US$62,34 View at Amazon Gives you HDMI and USB ports A little pricey

Apple's recent series of MacBooks have plenty of pro points, including a premium design, excellent screens and plenty of power, but there is one area where they're not so hot - ports.

If you know someone who has a newer MacBook, they could well benefit from an adapter - an easy way to increase the practicality of their laptop.

This USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter plugs into one of the MacBook's USB-C ports, turning it into three. You get HDMI, standard USB and a USB-C trio with this adapter, allowing you to plug in a host of peripherals.

You can also plug this adapter into an iPad to mirror its screen on an external display - making this a highly versatile device.

LifePrint Photo and Video Printer Print Snapchats, Live Photos, Facebook videos and more Prime US$99,99 View at Amazon Use app to play video embedded in prints Works with a number of apps Easy to use Photo paper refills not cheap

LifePrint can print photos and videos from your iPhone's Live Photos gallery, Snapchat, Vine, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, GoPro videos and more.

While the printouts themselves are still images, you can fire up the Lifeprint app on your iPhone or iPad and move it over an image to play an embedded video.

The images also have a sticky back, allowing you to stick the photos pretty much anywhere you like.

(Image credit: Future)

Apple AirPods Pro For the tech-savvy, style-conscious music lover Prime US$245,96 View at Amazon Super noise-cancelling Sound is excellent Controversial looks

Their look may be controversial, but there's no arguing that Apple's AirPods Pro are astonishingly easy to pair, use and pack away in their charging case.

These truly wireless ear buds may be tiny, but they pack a decent audio punch, with superb sound quality delivered through a now-iconic Apple design.

New for the Pro model of AirPods is noise-cancelling technology which does a great job of blocking out the outside world - but there's a handy transparency feature which allows sounds around you in - perfect if you need to listen out for traffic or someone starts speaking to you.

Another bonus is the battery life, with the AirPods Pro capable of five hours of playback from a single charge – and pop them into their case and they'll use the internal battery in that to charge up again, keeping you away from a wall plug for longer.

Read our Apple AirPods Pro review

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Apple Watch For iPhone fans who want to keep in touch and stay fit Check Amazon Good smartwatch battery life Clear, bright screen Premium design Siri still patchy

Wearables are hot property these days, and the Apple Watch is the perfect companion for any iPhone-owner.

While Apple's newest wearable - the Apple Watch 6 - is at the pricey end of the spectrum, the Apple Watch SE is a cheaper alternative, providing more affordable options with many of the same features.

There's a lot to love about these watches, from the clear, bright OLED screen and fitness smarts to the easy-to-change straps and wealth of apps available.