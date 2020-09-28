TikTok lives on in the US after district judge ruling blocks ban

If you've been following the story of the potential TikTok ban in the US, then you'll know that the social networking sensation was due to be banned from app stores on September 20, and then again on September 27 – but as of today, it's still available.

The latest stay of execution comes courtesy of a US district judge ruling, as per CNBC, accepting the assertion from TikTok owner ByteDance that an outright ban would be harmful to current users and any future deal for ownership of the app.

US companies Oracle and Walmart are currently in talks to take part ownership of a new company called TikTok Global, which would manage TikTok's operations in the States. The US government is keen on the deal, but nothing has been signed yet.

The thinking is that with some of its links to China severed, and more of its data stored within the United States, national security concerns would be eased and TikTok would be able to continue to operate. However, there's still plenty of uncertainty over how all of this is going to play out.

This isn't over yet

The latest ruling does not do anything to change a more final and broader ban due to come into effect on November 12 – which is essentially the deadline that ByteDance, Oracle and Walmart have to come up with a solution by.

"We're pleased that the court agreed with our legal arguments and issued an injunction preventing the implementation of the TikTok app ban," TikTok said in a press statement. "We will continue defending our rights for the benefit of our community and employees."

"At the same time, we will also maintain our ongoing dialogue with the government to turn our proposal, which the President gave his preliminary approval to last weekend, into an agreement."

It's a saga that's had plenty of twists and turns already, and it's probable that there are more to come. For now though, US users can continue to download and enjoy TikTok on their phones, with the next moment of reckoning coming in November.