Tidal launches Apple AirPlay rival to cast Hi-Res Audio to your wireless speakers

Tidal has announced its answer to Apple AirPlay and Spotify Connect, allowing users to wirelessly cast music to their speakers via the app for the first time.

Tidal Connect is available to Premium and Hi-Fi subscribers, and you'll be able to find it by opening the 'Now Playing' screen while listening to a song, clicking the device selector in the bottom left of the screen, and choosing your compatible device.

The technology will work with devices from Bluesound, Cambridge Audio, DALI, KEF, iFi audio, Lyngdorf, Monitor, NAD, and Naim Audio – and no doubt, there will be more to come.

Hi-Fi made easy

So, how does Tidal connect differ from similar features offered by Apple Music and Spotify? Well, it comes down the kind of music files you can cast wirelessly.

According to Tidal, it's the "only casting technology to feature support for the extended formats available through Tidal HiFi". This includes Hi-Res MQA recordings (Master Quality Authenticated) and Dolby Atmos object-based surround sound – of course, you'll need wireless speakers that can handle this format to take advantage.

As Lior Tibon, TIDAL COO, says, “Tidal consistently looks for opportunities to normalize and elevate the HiFi listening experience, with its chief aims being uncompromised high-fidelity sound and seamless access to entertainment."

The introduction of a casting feature for Hi-Res Audio could certainly make the world of complex Hi-Fi setups a little less daunting for the uninitiated – after all, if you only need to click a button, living the audiophile lifestyle doesn't seem so hard.

Plus, for those looking to jump ship to Tidal from rival streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music, having the continued convenience of wireless casting will likely be a big draw.