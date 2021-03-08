Thor: Love and Thunder set photos leak hints at how Jane Foster will become Thor

Potential spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder follow.

Production on Thor: Love and Thunder is in full flow in Australia - and a new batch of leaked images and footage seemingly show how Jane Foster will acquire her Goddess of Thunder powers.

The video in question, which you can view below, was uploaded to a Natalie Portman Twitter fan account and later picked up by other news outlets. The footage appears to show Portman, who is reprising her role as Foster in the sequel, flailing about while suspended in the air on a small blue crane. It's unclear what's exactly going on but, if we had to guess, it has something to do with Foster acquiring Thor-like powers.

There are possible spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder from now on, so proceed at your own risk. If you're still here, you can check out the footage below:

📹 Dublê de Natalie Portman ensaiando uma cena no set de "Thor: Love and Thunder" em Sydney, na Austrália. pic.twitter.com/MfJPu0se0IMarch 5, 2021 See more

How does Jane Foster get these powers? Well, it looks it'll have something to do with Mjolnir and Odin. In leaked photographs from the Love and Thunder set, which you can see in the tweet below (h/t ComicBook.com), it seems that a memorial has been made to honor Odin and Thor's destroyed hammer.

The Asgardians, who have made their new home on Earth after the events of Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame, appear to have built a monument to their departed leader. Not only that, but a plinth to Mjolnir – which Hela broke in Ragnarok – has also been erected.

Check out the leaked images below:

the asgardians making an entire memorial area for the rock odin died on and for the shards of mjolnir from when hela destroyed it in the thor: love and thunder set pics... someone check on them and see if they’re okay pic.twitter.com/jpLKEPqFf9March 5, 2021 See more

What do these leaks tease about Thor: Love and Thunder?

We know that Thor: Love and Thunder is inspired by Jason Aaron's Mighty Thor comic book run, which saw Foster pick up Mjolnir after Odinson was considered unworthy. Director Taiki Waititi confirmed this was the movie's inspiration at Comic-Con 2019 (via Deadline), but what we don't know is how she'll get her abilities in the MCU.

Judging by the leaked video and images, we can speculate that Odin's memorial will have a big say in it. Foster is surely visiting this location for a good reason: maybe there's a power surge there akin to Thor's arrival via the Bifrost, that entices her to New Asgard. Odin's own power may still be around here, given that it's his resting place – and, coupled with the nearby fragments of Mjolnir, both factors could collide and imbue Foster with godlike powers.

Alternatively, Foster's journey might be very similar to The Mighty Thor comic storyline. Still, despite being able to pick up Mjolnir and take power from the weapon, Foster's newfound abilities aren't a blessing. The God of Thunder's ex-girlfriend is diagnosed with breast cancer before she acquires Thor's hammer. In doing so, Mjolnir purges her of all toxins – including the chemotherapy treatment she is undergoing in a bid to halt her cancer's spread – which causes her condition to deteriorate.

If this pretty serious storyline carries over into Love and Thunder, Foster may seek out Thor's help over her diagnosis, which could lead here here. Still, we're just speculating – and we've got a while to wait until the truth emerges.

Thor: Love and Thunder won't arrive until May 6, 2022, so the guesswork will continue for some time yet.