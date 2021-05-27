This ultra-cool GeForce RTX 3090 has the largest fans ever used on a Zotac GPU

Computex 2021 is inching ever closer, with new product releases likely being lined up to be announced at the digital event. It seems a few brands can't actually wait that long though, as we're starting to see a trickle of exciting releases earlier than anticipated.



Zotac has notably decided to race to the front of the queue by teasing a new GeForce RTX 3090 GPU and a compact Magnus One desktop PC. The Hong Kong-based tech manufacturer is well known for its third-party graphics cards and mini-PCs, so the new additions to existing product lines are still firmly in its comfort zone.

(Image credit: Zotac)

Holo, is it me you're looking for?

The Zotac Gaming GeForce 3090 AMP Extreme Holo is a bit of a mouthful, but on paper this thing looks like it could be enough of a beast to live up to its lengthy name. Using Zotac's own 'IceStorm 2.0' cooling system, this graphics card is going to be equipped with three 100mm fans to increase airflow by an additional 10%.



The heatsink has also had its thickness enlarged by 10% and increased the number of heatplates to eight, the highest count ever seen on a Zotac GPU. Given the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 is currently the most powerful consumer graphics card on the market, taking these steps to keep the component cool under stress will make this a welcome addition for anyone who usually puts their GPU through its paces.



And it looks pretty to boot. Looks aren't everything of course, especially if your PC case doesn't have a clear screen to view the innards of your build, but for anyone who wants their components to have some style, the Extreme Holo range has a funky 'HoloBlack' coating described as an 'iridescent holographic finish' that shifts colors depending on the angle you view it. And of course, some RGB lighting is included too for good measure.

MAGNUS ONE gets a sibling with the all-new MAGNUS ONE ECM53060C featuring an Intel Core i5 processor and a desktop ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3060 GPULearn more: https://t.co/jSpJeA1bYO#ZOTAC #ZBOX #MiniPC #Desktop #Workstation #Tech #Pc #GamingPC #awardwinner #RTX3060 pic.twitter.com/eN6MAmowQnMay 27, 2021 See more

Mini Magnus

Compact PC builds are becoming increasingly popular due to how little room they take up, and with advancements in internal components, you're not sacrificing power for size. The Magnus One ECM53060C doesn't quite rival the new Extreme Holo RTX 3090 GPU in having a memorable name, but that doesn't make it any less commendable.



This 8.3L capacity PC actually fits an Intel Core i5 processor with a full desktop Zotac GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, which makes this a great choice for gaming, work or even as the family computer.



There isn't any information on pricing or official release date for either of these products, but we anticipate an announcement will be made closer to the official dates for Computex 2021. The computing event has gone digital for a second year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, running from June 1-5.