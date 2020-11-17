This tiny Linux PC has a unique feature that sets it apart from the rest of the market

The Pantera Pico PC , by XDO.AI, is the fourth thin client /mini PC we’ve seen with this tiny cubic form factor.

However, unlike the GMK NucBox and the Chuwi Larkbox that we reviewed (and Xiaomi’s almost identical computer ), this one has three unique selling points that make it stand out from the competition (for better or for worse).

First, it is the only model to date that is certified to run on Ubuntu , the popular Linux distribution. Then there’s the fact it's available in a number of color schemes with matching LED lights. And, finally, it is the only PC we know of that includes an (optional) docking station.

The rest of the specification sheet is familiar: an Intel Celeron J4125 processor, up to 8GB LPDDR4 memory, WI-FI 5, up to 512GB eMMC 5.1 storage, four full-size USB ports, one Type-C power connector, an HDMI 2.0 port, a 3.5mm audio jack and a microSD card reader.

An aluminum chassis and an improved cooling system mean the Pantera should also be cooler to run under load compared to its rivals.

Like so many others, the device will start life on a crowdfunding platform (Indiegogo) and early bird backers will get up to 40% discount. The stretch goal for the project will be an entertainment platform (the docking station) called Xentaur.

A Windows 10 version is also in the pipeline and there will be a spare M.2 slot for additional onboard storage.