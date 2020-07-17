This super secure laptop is powered by a mysterious, unannounced Intel CPU

Kuu K2 laptop - $299 at Gearbest (£237/AU$427)

This laptop from Kuu is equipped with 512GB of onboard storage and a quad-core Intel Celeron J4115 with Intel HD Graphics 600. It's also available at Gearbest for 40% off the retail price, so pick it up while you can!View Deal

We tested the Kuu K1 notebook not so long ago and were only mildly impressed, despite some promising signs - but now the manufacturer is now back with a new model: the K2 .

It is currently on sale at Gearbest for only $299 (£237/AU$427), making it by far the cheapest new laptop worldwide with 512GB onboard storage.

Gone is the power hungry five-year-old Core i5-5257U, which has been replaced with the quad-core Intel Celeron J4115, reviewed in the Chuwi Larkbox .

Here are the best rugged laptops around

around These are the best business computers on the market

Check out our list of the best business laptops available

This processor - which we predict will be one of the stealth hits of 2020 - is one of the K2's many highlights. It has four threads, a turbo frequency of up to 2.5GHz and an Intel HD Graphics 600 graphics video sub-system. Curiously, Intel hasn't listed it on its website yet (note: it might be down as the J4105).

There’s also a fingerprint sensor on the power button, a backlit keyboard (rimless and detachable for cleaning and replacement) and there’s even a dual-use touchpad which can be transformed into a numeric keypad simply by swiping to the right.

We like the webcam flap for added privacy, as well as the all-metal shell and aluminum alloy that keeps the laptop lightweight and cool, despite the lack of active fan - meaning this is an entirely silent laptop.

The rest of the specification is as follows: 512GB SATA M2. SSD, microSD card slot, audio connector, 8GB of DDR3 memory, 14-inch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, Windows 10 Pro, up to 8-hours battery life, one HDMI connector, one audio jack and two USB 3.0 ports.

Here's our list of the best budget laptops available

Bear in mind