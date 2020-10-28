This rugged smartphone has the biggest battery we’ve seen on a 5G handset

Oukitel WP5 rugged smartphone - $99.99 at Banggood

After Blackview (with the scanner-toting BV10000 ) and Ulefone (with the Armor 7 and Armor 9 ), it’s now the turn of challenger brand Oukitel to announce it will launch a 5G rugged smartphone imminently.

The WP10 will have the biggest battery of any 5G rugged smartphone launching in 2020 at 8,000mAh, and the manufacturer has confirmed it will have the biggest display (at 6.7-inch) with an FHD+ resolution too.

An Oukitel spokesperson also said the phone will be “the most affordable 5G rugged phone in the market”, which would be a bit of a surprise given that Ulefone’s Armor 7 is expected to cost around $300.

For context, the cheapest non-rugged 5G smartphone on the market, the Realme V3, costs about $170 at the time of writing.

The WP10, which is an improvement on the WP7, will come with Android 10 and a Mediatek Dimensity 800 SoC, which is also found in the aforementioned rival 5G rugged devices.

We don’t know how much memory or storage it will sport, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it copies its predecessor. The WP7 had a built-in IR camera, 8GB of RAM, 128GB onboard storage and four optical camera sensors (ranging from 2-megapixel to 48-megapixels).