This rugged laptop can be fully customized

Employees working in busy, dangerous and extreme conditions rely on rugged laptops to get their jobs done and the Durabook Z14I gives them even more choice thanks to its many customization options.

As a result of its multiple PCIe interface connections, the Z14I can serve as a mobile workstation since the greater bandwidth supplied by these connections allows users to add additional graphics cards, RAID cards, Wi-Fi cards or SSD add-on cards.

The device itself is powered by an 8th Generation Intel Core i7 processor and it runs Windows 10 as most organizations continue to use Microsoft's operating system.

The Durabook Z14I is still a rugged device first and foremost though and it has been MIL-STD-810G certified with an IP65 rating and resistance to an up to six-feet drop.

Customization options

Rugged laptops often need to be configured to meet the demands of the job which is why Durabook offers a number of accessories in the form of expansion boxes that can bolster the device's capabilities and allow users to add discrete graphics and additional PCIe connections.

The Z14I comes with a two-compartment PCIe x 4 and PCIe x 1 expansion box that instantly transforms the unit from a powerful laptop PC into a mobile file/data server. The expansion box gives the device even greater flexibility while still remaining mobile and portable. As a rugged mobile server, the Z14I has a hardware RAID controller card for enterprise-class server applications that can be configured for RAID levels 0, 1 and 5.

At the same time, the Z14I's graphical capabilities can be expanded through a discrete graphic expansion box that features Nvidia GTX1050 and GTX1050 Ti graphic chips.

Durabook Americas' president Tom Wang provided further insight on the customization options of the Z14I in a press release, saying:

“The affordable customization offered by the Z14I is a welcomed benefit to many organizations who find themselves having to make do with equipment that doesn’t match their needs. With the Durabook Z14I fully rugged laptop, they don’t have to settle for computers that don’t meet their specific requirements. This unit allows them to get exactly what they need and at the level they need it.”