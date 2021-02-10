This RTX 3090 from Galax is pure graphics card decadence

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 is already an exercise in graphics card excess, but some third-party board makers are bringing things to a whole new level – enter the Galax RTX 3090 HOF (Hall of Fame).

There are three variants of this high-end version of the 3090 listed via Australian retailer Mwave: the Galax RTX 3090 HOF, RTX 3090 HOF Premium, and RTX 3090 HOF Limited Edition. And, while they are all different prices, even the entry-level model is incredibly expensive – listed at AU$3,899 (about $3,010, £2,199).

The PCB and shroud design was leaked just a couple weeks ago, but even then we didn't know just how extra the Galax RTX 3090 HOF would be.

Even at the entry level – if you can even call it that – the RTX 3090 HOF looks like a luxury item. With its all-white shroud, fans and backplate, this graphics card will look gorgeous in a white gaming PC chassis, which is definitely rare. And, of course, it's packed with RGB lighting.

It's also got three 8-pin PCIe power connectors, with some seriously high-end power delivery specs. That shouldn't be too much of a surprise, though, as this line of Galax graphics cards is typically reserved for the PC hardware enthusiasts that want to push their computers to the absolute limit.

And, if that wasn't enough luxury, the Premium and Limited Edition versions come with the HOF Panel III, which is an LED screen mounted on the side of the graphics card. This will let you monitor your card's stats, like performance and clock speed. It's entirely unnecessary, but when you're paying an eye-watering AU$3,999 (about $3,100, £2,230), why not get everything and the kitchen sink.

It's unclear if this version of the RTX 3090 will make its way outside of Australia any time soon, though we'd be surprised if it didn't. But with this high price tag, it might not sell out quite as fast as other versions of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090.

Via Tom's Hardware