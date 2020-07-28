This professional VR headset arrives in a military-grade suitcase with a PC included

VRgineers, a maker of VR gear aimed at specialists, and NovBox, a producer of travel cases for the professional usage, have teamed up to build a portable virtual reality solution. The ruggedized XTAL NovBox carries the VRgineers XTAL 8K 180° VR head mounted display (HMD) and a PC based on NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX or Quadro RTX GPU that can handle VR workloads.

The VR kit is designed for those who need to use virtual reality outside of their offices or homes.

VRrgineers’ enterprise-grade XTAL 8K 180° virtual reality headset comes equipped with two 3 LCD screens, each offering a per eye resolution of 3840×2160 (7680×2160 combined resolution, so not exactly 8K), and a 180-degree field of view. The HMD uses proprietary patented aspherical non-Fresnel lenses (unlike consumer-grade VR headsets) features integrated hand tracking.

VR on-the-go

The high resolution along with a 180-degree field of view make the XTAL 8K 180° a performance-demanding tool, so VRgineers bundle it with a portable IP67-certified PC powered by Intel’s Core i7-9700K or Core i9-9900K PC that is accompanied by an NVIDIA GeForce RTX (up to 2080 Ti) or Quadro RTX (up to RTX 8000) graphics card as well as up to 64 GB of DDR4 RAM and an up to 4 TB SSD. The PC is outfitted with a small Full-HD monitor as well as a keyboard with a trackpad for easier setup.

The key thing about the XTAL NovBox is that the whole VR setup — consisting of an HMD and a PC — comes in a ruggedized convenient-to-travel case that is protected against bumps of life, water, and dust.

The two companies position their ‘fully equipped high-end virtual reality station’ for those who need to use VR headsets outside of the room, so think about software developers, content creators, VR presenters, and even soldiers training in rural areas.

VRgineers and Novbox do not disclose pricing of the XTAL NovBox, but since we are talking about a unique VR headset, a high-end PC housed in a portable made-to-order case, and an specially-designed enclosure from a company that makes carrying gear for the movie industry, we are clearly talking about a hefty sum here.