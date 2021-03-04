This pocket-sized portable SSD can massively boost your PS4 or Xbox storage

Crucial has revealed an update to its portable SSD line-up that should have photography and even gaming fans clamoring.

The new 4TB version of Crucial’s X6 portable SSD is its highest capacity yet, and what’s more - at just 11 x 69 x 64 mm and weighing 40g, it fits right in your pocket.

Yet in spite of its portability, the new X6 still offers a lot to time and data-hungry users, promising to deliver a speed of up to 800MB/s - up to 5.6x faster than most traditional HDDs.

Everything at your fingertips

With the faster speeds of 800MB/s for reading and writing, the Crucial X6 outperforms opponents such as the formidable Samsung T5, which has a transfer speed of 540 MB/s.

Crucial first launched the X6 portable SSD last year, promising a high-capacity external drive that will play nice with the USB-C connector on your laptop.

Inside the new 4TB SSD is a USB 3.2 Gen-2 that looks like a connection protocol between the drive and computer, providing a faster speed of up to 10Gb/s. Because it supports Windows, macOS, and Android OS, the storage device works with almost every PC and gaming console, including the PS4 and Xbox One.

If you have a USB-C port on your laptop, the device is ready to use - and for those with a USB-A port, you can add an extra adapter.

When it comes to durability, the Crucial X6 Portable SSD can survive a 6.5-foot drop thanks to its shock and vibration resistance, and also boasts “extreme” temperature resistance, along with a three year warranty.

Sadly the Crucial X6 4TB Portable SSD is currently sold out on Amazon, but is available directly from the company here.