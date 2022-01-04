This new Targus backpack will help you find your lost iPhone

Losing your work backpack or laptop bag may no longer be the end of the world thanks to a new release from Targus at CES 2022.

The accessories maker has revealed a new eco-friendly backpack that comes with Apple ‘Find My’ technology built in.

This means users will be able to monitor and track where any lost items (such as an iPhone) are headed, for example if they are left on a bus or in a taxi. If the bag is stolen, the information can also be provided to police.

Find My iPhone

Targus says its new Cypress Hero Backpack is also one of its most eco-friendly products yet, constructed from 26 recycled plastic water bottles. This means it's pretty strong and tough, offering IPX3 water resistance, but also fairly lightweight, and it can handle laptops with up to 16-inch diameter screens .

(Image credit: Targus)

If disaster does strike, users can log in to Apple's Find My network to track their lost bag, although they'll need to set this up in the Targus app first.

If you lose just your iPhone, you'll be able to ping it by pressing a button on the backpack. Users can also set up geofencing alerts, so if the backpack moves out of a certain area, you'll receive an alert, and the tracker also comes with a loud sound alert that can be triggered remotely.

The backpack comes with a replaceable battery that can be recharged via USB, but Targus says you'll get around a year of juice before needing to do so.

“The global pandemic has undoubtedly transformed the way we work, learn, and live,” said Dave Crew, Commercial Director EMEA at Targus. “As we reimagine what the next normal will be and what the future looks like, we are proud to continually bring purposeful technology solutions to the market that address productivity, sustainability, and health and wellness initiatives to enable a seamless life.”

The Cypress Hero Backpack with Find My Technology will be available in spring/summer 2022, costing £139.99/$149.99.

Check out all of TechRadar's CES 2022 coverage. We're bringing you all the breaking tech news and launches, everything from 8K TVs and foldable displays to new phones, laptops and smart home gadgets.