This new game is like Pokémon Go, only with The Witcher

Ever wondered what it would be like to be Geralt of Rivia? Well, if you haven't played the console games yet, there's a more accessible option coming your way. Spokko, a part of the CD Projekt Red family, has announced The Witcher: Monster Slayer, an augmented reality RPG for mobile devices that will let you track, study and slay creatures from The Witcher universe.

Set before The Witcher game series, The Witcher: Monster Slayer will let you see the world around you (via your mobile device) as a true Witcher would. In a similar vein to Niantic's Pokémon Go, you can hunt down and slay monsters as a supernatural bounty hunter, with the time of day and real-life weather conditions effecting which creatures you come across. In addition, players will be able to craft bombs, potions and oils to help them take down tougher enemies.

But it wouldn't be a true The Witcher game without some side quests thrown in. So expect some "story-driven quests inspired by other games from the series".

The hunt is on

It's currently unclear exactly how tracking and studying of creatures will work in Monster Slayer, but we do know you'll be able to upgrade your character as you slay more creatures - likely in return for coins to spend on new gear and resources.

With The Witcher Season 2 still a way off, Monster Slayer looks set to give Witcher fans their fill of beasties until then.

The Witcher: Monster Slayer will be available for iOS and Android devices, with launch dates set to be revealed later this year.

Today's best The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete Edition deals Reduced Price Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete... Amazon Prime US$49,99 US$28,99 View Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete... Amazon Prime US$49,99 View Reduced Price Witcher 3: Wild Hunt -... Amazon Prime US$59,99 US$49,99 View The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt... Amazon Prime US$53,40 View