This mini soundbar packs in Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio without taking over your living room

Definitive Technology has announced its latest soundbar, and it's designed with smaller spaces in mind.

Despite standing at only two inches high and 26 inches wide, the Definitive Technology Studio 3D Mini doesn't skimp on the specs, boasting Dolby Atmos and DTS:X object-based audio, Hi-Res Audio, and support for multi-room speaker setups.

That multi-room support comes courtesy of HEOS, with the Studio 3D Mini being the first Definitive Technology to come with the tech built-in.

As well as making it possible for the soundbar to be added to a larger multi-room audio system, syncing music throughout your home, it also means you can stream songs from your favorite sources via the dedicated app, including Hi-Res Audio tracks.

Small yet mighty

According to Definitive Technology, the compact size of the Studio 3D Mini doesn't stop it from achieving a "massive sound".

That's thanks to a 4.1 channel, six-driver array with aluminum tweeters, which is supported by an eight-inch wireless subwoofer to boost the bass frequencies. It's interesting that, with its focus on size, the soundbar ships with a fairly large subwoofer – still, those low frequencies have to come from somewhere, we suppose.

There are lots of connectivity options too, including a 4K HDMI input, 4K HDMI with eARC output, optical and AUX inputs, and a USB port. As such, the soundbar supports 4K content, as well as Dolby Vision and HDR10 video formats, which means your TV shows and films should look as good as they sound.

The Studio 3D Mini also supports AirPlay 2, so you can easily stream content from your iOS devices; it can also be controlled with your voice using an external smart speaker, with support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri.

In spite of its small stature, the Definitive Technology Studio 3D Mini doesn't come cheap; it'll cost $899 in the US when it launches in January 2021, which is more expensive than the best soundbar of 2020, the Sonos Arc. That works out at about £670 / AU$1,200, though global pricing and availability is still to be announced.

While that price could put off prospective buyers, the compact build of the Studio 3D Mini could attract those who have been unable to buy into the latest in soundbar technology due to size constraints. Plus, it makes sense to 'keep it in the family' if you already own a number of HEOS devices and want to add to your multi room setup – still, we'll be interested to see whether a soundbar of this size can truly compete with the sonic might of the Sonos Arc.

