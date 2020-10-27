This mind-blowing server laptop can store a ridiculous 40TB of data

The Dell G5 15 SE is the cheapest Ryzen 9 laptop at $1,352.39 (roughly £1,050/AU$1,900)

This might not be your traditional workstation, but it straddles both work and play seamlessly. Inside is the most powerful laptop processor on the market, the 8-core AMD Ryzen 9, as well as an AMD Radeon RX5600M GPU and a 1TB PCIe SSD.View Deal

Laptop specialist Eurocom has unveiled an upgrade to its mobile server called the Tornado F7 SE , which can house a staggering five storage components (six if you include the card reader) to deliver a jaw dropping 40TB capacity.

That’s 8TB per storage device, spread across three M.2 NVMe slots and two 2.5” SATA3 slots that can run in multiple RAID configurations (RAID 0/1/5/10). The laptop is also capable of running in RAID 0/1/5 configuration with Sabrent NVMe SSDs.

The device, which seems to be based the Tornado F7W we reviewed last year, is one of the very few notebooks that can take 128GB memory and can work with both Intel Xeon and Intel Core processors.

We've built a list of the best business laptops right now

Check out our list of the best video editing laptops out there

Here's our list of the best laptops for programming available

It can power up to four monitors in 4K resolutions thanks to an array of ports and the option to run workstation-class GPUs such as the P5200 from Nvidia.

Now, who would want such a high-performance laptop? According to Eurocom, “power users who work with massive amounts of data and cannot risk any errors when it comes to their critical data being transferred/stored can all benefit largely from NVMe SSDs."

"These power users include, but are not limited to: IT professionals who work in Computer Aided Design (CAD), IT Architects who work with programs such as SOLIDWORKS and software designers/engineers who want to reduce their transfer and render times," the vendor added.

A word of warning, though: adding the additional storage to the base chassis increased the price of the device to a whopping $21,841 (around £16700/AU$30,600) - a near 6x increase in price.

Here's our list of the best Linux laptops around

Bear in mind