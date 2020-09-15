This little-known Windows tablet rivals the Microsoft Surface Go 2

Chuwi Hi10X tablet - $249.99 from Banggood

(£198.52/AU$350.09)

This Chuwi tablet is the best alternative to Microsoft's Surface Go on the market - and it'll cost you far less. With an Intel Gemini Lake 4100 processor and 6GB of RAM, the Hi10X tablet can do everything its rival can and more.View Deal

The Chuwi Hi10x is, in our opinion, the best alternative to Microsoft's Surface Go 2 - the recently released Windows-based tablet that goes head-to-head against the iPad with its 10.5-inch form factor.

The follow-up to the Chuwi Hi10 is a huge improvement on the original, which we reviewed it back in 2016, and makes for an enticing proposition indeed.

Including a capacitive stylus pen and original keyboard docking station, the Hi10X comes in at under $250 (£200/AU$350), which is still far lower than the 64GB version of the Surface Go 2 (which, as a reminder, comes without additional accessories).

For your money, you get a Gemini Lake-based Intel Celeron N4100 that is significantly faster than the Surface Go's Pentium 4415Y (based on CPUBenchmark and Geekbench numbers).

The Hi10X also features a 10.1-inch Full HD display, 6GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD - twice the storage capacity of the Microsoft's cheapest tablet. Using the keyboard dock makes the device thicker, but also provides two USB ports.

The Surface Go has a larger display size but a more petite footprint, which means the Chuwi device is slightly heavier. The camera sensors on Microsoft’s tablet also have a higher resolution, but the Hi10X has more connectors - including an HDMI port, which means you won’t need a docking station to connect up to a monitor.

Bear in mind