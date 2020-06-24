This is what Windows 10’s new Start menu will look like

Microsoft has given us another glance of what its redesigned Windows 10 Start menu will look like – and it seems to be a big improvement.

While it’s not a radical overhaul, it looks like Microsoft is working hard to ensure that the new Start menu blends in with the other aesthetic changes the company has brought to its operating system in the (almost) five years since Windows 10 was launched.

This means Live Tiles (yep, they appear to be sticking around for now) that have backgrounds that match your choice of light or dark theme.

If Live Tiles are turned off by the user, they will now show new ‘Fluent Design’ icons with a translucent background, rather than the rather jarring solid blocks of color that Live Tiles currently show when turned off.

The result is rather pleasing, and it means the Start menu as a whole doesn’t look so out of place with the rest of your desktop.

Recent apps, which appear on the left of the Start menu, have also been tweaked, and no longer have colored backgrounds – again, making it mesh better with your desktop theme and colors.

When’s it coming?

The new Start menu is certainly an improvement in our eyes, and was shared by Microsoft 365 on Facebook.

However, there was no hint at when the new Start menu will be added to Windows 10, and Microsoft seems to be working hard on it, and wanting to get it right.

As we mentioned earlier, this isn’t a huge overhaul, but in many ways that’s a good thing. The last time Microsoft radically changed the Start menu, we ended up with Windows 8 and its unpopular ‘Metro’ Start Screen.

