This is the cheapest portable full HD USB monitor we’ve seen to date

Labists 13.3-inch full HD monitor - $89.99 at Amazon

(roughly £70)

With a special coupon (activated on the Amazon product page), this full HD monitor can be had for almost half the usual price. This could be the perfect deal for all you remote workers out there.

View Deal

Labists presents itself as an up-and-coming brand that dabbles in an increasingly diverse set of products.

We reviewed its 13.3-inch USB Type-C external monitor , the X0016P42HD, just a few days ago and gave it a solid four stars (out of five).

“Don’t let the price of this cheap portable display fool you. The Labists X0016P42HD is a quality screen with a good amount of connectivity and features. The only unknown remains long term reliability, something that can only be discovered in a long term test," said our reviewer.

This monitor usually costs $168.99 at Amazon , but a coupon is currently available (activated on the product listing page) that slashes the price to a mere $89.99 (roughly £70) - almost half the price.

At less than 1cm thick and with a weight of just over 600g, it will be a great companion for remote workers stuck in front of their business laptops.

It has a built-in stand cover with a pair of speakers, a headphone jack, HDMI and Type-C ports, as well as a full HD resolution.

You also get a USB 2.0 port (useful for input peripherals like a keyboard or mouse) and dedicated proprietary power input with a 15W adaptor - and it can even connect to some smartphones.

Just bear in mind, this portable display doesn't offer touchscreen functionality and, despite its IPS label, may have some issues keeping up with more expensive products quality-wise.

Bear in mind