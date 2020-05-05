This is the cheapest 2TB external SSD right now

VectoTech is certainly not a household brand, but its VT2TBB Rapid Portable Storage is currently the cheapest 2TB external solid state drive on the market.

VectoTech VT2TBB 2TB external SSD - $249.00 from Amazon

(roughly £200/AU$390)

You might not have heard of VectoTech, but it has beaten out big name rivals to take the title of cheapest 2TB external SSD on the market. With demand declining from an earlier peak, the market is currently in a favorable position - so grab it while you can!View Deal

At $249 (about £200/AU$390) from Amazon, it even rivals the cheapest internal 2TB SSD - an indication, perhaps, of the current softness of the global storage market.

Stocks have built up quickly in the past week, with supply catching up with the initial rise in demand witnessed by online retailers worldwide, as millions of workers were forced to transition to remote working.

Non-US customers Unfortunately, Amazon does not ship the VectoTech SSD globally, so non-US customers may have to use a specialist parcel forwarding service if they want to take advantage of the deal.

VectoTech's SSD is a SATA-based drive - which means that it has a maximum transfer speed of around 540MBps - and supports USB 3.1 Gen 2 and UASP. The 2.5-inch SSD is housed inside an aluminum case and is therefore not quite as compact as other rivals.

The drive is pre-formatted as exFAT and comes with USB Type-C and Type-A cables. It's also shock and vibration resistant, and comes with a three-year warranty with technical support available directly from the vendor.

Should you need an even larger external solid state drive, a 4TB version is also available (although it carries a significant premium over its smaller sibling).

As always, we also strongly advise you use a reputable cloud storage software service to keep your data especially safe.