This is the cheapest 12-port laptop docking station that offers 100W power delivery

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day , Aukey is offering a 20% discount on a 12-in-1 Type-C adapter that is essentially a pint-sized laptop docking station - except you just connect it to your notebook rather than docking it.

Aukey is a recognized brand that, together with a few others (e.g. RavPower), has built its reputation and customer base on Amazon. It's unlikely to be a fly-by-night operation, as shown by the two-year warranty offered as standard.

The Aukey CB-C78 is highly affordable at $55.99 (after the 20% discount) and offers 100W power delivery, which means it will even power an Apple MacBook Pro comfortably.

You get one Gigabit Ethernet port, a legacy VGA (great for business), two memory card readers, four USB ports (two of them USB 2.0), one USB Type-C data port and two HDMI ports.

You will be also able to power up to three displays (one of them VGA), so our only real complaint is the fact there’s no audio connector.

Note, this docking station is also compatible with recent flagship Samsung smartphones and, in theory, will allow you to run DeX - Samsung’s acclaimed desktop UI that transforms your smartphone into a desktop PC.

