This is how VPN services are supporting journalists in Ukraine

Some of the best VPN providers are reacting to the Ukrainian crisis by offering free cybersecurity tools to journalists working in the country.

ProtonVPN has committed to donating 10% of their revenue from new subscriptions - either for its VPN or ProtonMail accounts - to relief efforts in Ukraine. It also pledges support to affected journalists within the country.

In a tweet, ExpressVPN reminded its audience of its Press Room project open to journalists, civic society and non-profit organizations seeking safer internet connections.

Other providers are offering more bandwidth data from free plans. TunnelBear has boosted its network to 10GB for users connecting from Ukraine, while Windscribe called for journalists to contact the service for more connection data free of charge.

TechRadar needs you! We're looking at how our readers use VPNs with different devices so we can improve our content and offer better advice. This survey shouldn't take more than 60 seconds of your time, and entrants from the UK and US will have the chance to enter a draw for a £100 Amazon gift card (or equivalent in USD). Thank you for taking part. >> Click here to start the survey in a new window <<

Other cybersecurity players are also stepping forward in the name of safe and fair information.

VPN and antivirus software provider Bitdefender joined forces with Romania’s National Cyber Security Directorate (DNSC) to provide free cybersecurity expertise and technology to anyone supporting the people of Ukraine and its allies.

Since the conflict started on February 24, US computer security expert Runa Sandvik has also been offering digital safety tools to journalists reporting from Ukraine at no cost.

If you’re choosing to stay in Ukraine and report on what’s happening, I’m happy to discuss physical and digital safety with you pro bono. Email me at runa dot sandvik at gmail. 🇺🇦🔐February 24, 2022 See more

Ukraine/Russia cyber-war: Latest developments

Within the cyberspace, Russia has long been an active player.

According to the Microsoft’s Digital Defense Report published last October, 58% of all cyberattacks from nation-states have come from Russia. An increase of 50% from the previous year in actions targeting government intelligence gathering agencies has also been observed. The US, UK and Ukraine were the most affected.

A few days before the first Russian missiles struck on Ukrainian cities, internet watchdog NetBlocks confirmed the loss of connectivity to Ukraine's State Savings Bank, Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces networks.

Ukrainian citizens are reacting though, and not just in the streets.

Backed up by Kyiv officials, the IT Army of Ukraine is a community of hackers fighting back the invasion digitally. Through their Telegram channel, the volunteers are distributing targets and tasks. They have already claimed some actions at Moscow Exchange and Russia’s largest lender Sberbank, as Forbes reported.

Finally, the famous group of hackers Anonymous has declared war on the Kremlin. Hacktivists have already attacked Russian propaganda machine, spreading their messages on several media websites and TV channels.